Cebu Pacific issues advisory on possible flight delays due to Asean Summit

Due to the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) activities, passengers travelling internationally from Manila are advised to be at the Airport early for increased processing time and possible delays of flights, the Cebu Pacific management said.

“Passengers are encouraged to use Cebu Pacific’s online check-in facilities (mobile or web) to minimize delays,” the Cebu Pacific said in an advisory on Saturday.

The airline said those who would like to fly outside the aforementioned period may avail any of the following options:

Rebook their flights earlier than November 12, 2017, or 7 days after Nov. 15, 2017, free-of charge; or

Opt for full refund or travel fund.

“We sincerely hope for your understanding and will provide updates as soon as available,” the management said in its advisory. /jpv

