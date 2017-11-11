Cops monitor possible outbreak of Asean-related rallies outside freeport

CLARK FREEPORT—Police are closely monitoring any outbreak of protests around this freeport zone while related meetings for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit take place here.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Central Luzon police director, said on Saturday that the police received information that some militant groups are poised to stage rallies outside the free port, one of the chosen venues for the summit.

“We’re ready. We’re monitoring threats to the security. Protesters might assemble outside Clark Freeport but we’ve prepared for that,” Corpus told the Inquirer in a telephone interview.

As many as 10,000 policemen and security personnel from 21 agencies have been deployed here, he said.

Security has been beefed up at all the gates of this free port where random inspections and checkpoints are in place.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is expected to arrive here at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 11) while Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s arrival is scheduled at 2 p.m. /jpv

