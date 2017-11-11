Putin seeks stronger ties between PH, Russia

DA NANG, Vietnam—Russia’s leader wants to take concrete steps to enhance ties between Manila and Moscow such as building a light rail line in Baguio City and a repair facility for Russian ships and training Filipino troops, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque said Russian President Vladimir Putin told President Duterte during their bilateral meeting on Friday that Russian companies wanted to do business in the country and also sell civilian aircraft, helicopters, and at least 10 high-speed boats.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Da Nang.

Roque said that in addition to increasing bilateral trade, Russian companies also would like to invest in energy, particularly nuclear power generation.

Baguio-La Trinidad line

Russian transportation companies were interested in building a metro line between Baguio and La Trinidad, he said.

Putin proposed the construction of a repair facility for Russian ships that visit the country, but he did not say if it would exclusively service Russian Navy vessels, Roque said.

“He also invited the Philippine military to train in Russia and that the Russians will establish or appoint a military attaché in Manila,” Roque said.

Russia was “very interested” in importing fish, fruit and other seafood from the Philippines while selling grain and meat to Filipinos, he said.

Mr. Duterte told Putin he would no longer purchase secondhand military hardware because of the country’s “very bad experience” with “hand-me-down” US-made helicopters.

He told Putin Manila would buy brand new arms from Moscow and the weapons would be used against terrorists, Roque said.