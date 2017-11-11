Suspect in trader’s slay jumps to death at Cainta mall

The suspect in the killing of a 42-year-old businesswoman in Parañaque City jumped to his death at a shopping mall in Cainta, Rizal province, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Supt. Amisolo Rosero, Cainta police chief, said Edwin Casas, 35, died after falling from Level 2 of Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall’s parking area at 4:50 p.m.

The Parañaque police had tagged Casas in the murder of Menchie Modesto, 42, who on Wednesday night was found with 15 stab wounds in her bedroom at Teoville 3, West Lourdes Street, in BF Homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casas and Modesto were reportedly lovers.

Casas, a resident of Calumpang, Marikina City, went into hiding after the killing, Rosero said.

A mall security guard saw the suspect jump, the official added.

Footage from a closed-circuit television camera showed Casas talking to someone on his cell phone about two minutes before he jumped.