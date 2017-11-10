11 soldiers hurt in N. Vizcaya clash

FORT RAMON MAGSAYSAY, NUEVA ECIJA—The number of soldiers hurt in a Nov. 9 clash with suspected rebels rose to 11, three of them suffering “major injuries” as the Philippine Army continues to pursue the armed men in Dupax del Sur town in Nueva Vizcaya province, the military said.

The wounded soldiers belong to the 84th Infantry Battalion and were being treated at a hospital in Bayombong town in the same province, said 1Lt. Catherine Hapin, information officer of the 7th Infantry Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gun battle led to the death of one of the armed men. The Army has not released the identities of the fatality nor the injured soldiers.

The Army recovered from the slain rebel a hand grenade, an M16 assault rifle, medical kits and documents, said Hapin. /jpv