Shootout kills 1, injures another in Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—A man, who was carrying a Customs police identification card, died while a Customs broker was critically injured when the duo engaged in a shootout in Barangay Macasandig here on Thursday evening, the police said Friday.

Senior Insp. Adbul Alim Torres Sumandar, the Macasandig police station chief, said killed was Roy Ancajas, 45, a resident of 122-C Cabantan Street, Mabolo, Cebu City. He said Ancajas was identified through the Customs police ID found in his possession.

He said Ancajas died when he and Customs’ broker Joed Pasasadaba traded gunshots after engaging in a heated argument.

Roman Moscoso, acting chief of the Customs police, confirmed that Pasasadaba was a licensed broker.

Moscoso, however, denied that Ancajas was a member of the Customs police.

Customs District Collector Jamail Marohomsalic also said he could not remember that the Bureau of Customs had an employee with a name Roy Ancajas. /jpv

