Duterte appoints Gambala, Maestrecampo in new assignments

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) the two Customs officials who resigned after they were embroiled in a controversy involving the P6.4-billion shabu shipment in the country.

Duterte appointed former Deputy Customs Commissioner Gerardo Gambala as DOTr’s Office of the Transportation Security Director, while former Custom’s Import Assessment Services Director Milo Maestrecampo was named as assistant director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The appointment papers of Gambala and Maestrecampo were signed by Duterte on November 6, but was released only on Friday.

Maestrecampo resigned on August 8 while Gabala tendered his resignation on October 10 following the shipment into the country of the illegal drugs from China. /jpv

