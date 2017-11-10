Roque rebuffs De Lima: Clear your name first before politics

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque dismissed on Friday the accusations unleashed by Sen. Leila de Lima, who accuses the new Presidential spokesperson of being a “truth-bender for hire.”

“We do not wish to dignify the rants of someone accused of a heinous crime involving drug trafficking,” Roque said in a statement.

De Lima is currently detained at Philippine National Police custodial center in Camp Crame due to drug charges.

Roque, a known human-rights lawyer, has handled high-profile cases such as the Maguindanao Massacre and the murder case of Jennifer Laude.

De Lima said Roque was “attempting to bend reality to his will” as he described the Palace official as a great disappointment to the human rights movement.

Amid de Lima’s attacks, Roque said the senator should instead focus on clearing her name instead of engaging in politics.

“We hope Senator Leila de Lima would just focus her time, energy and resources on her defense and in clearing her name before the court of law instead of engaging in partisan politics,” he said.

“After all, she is facing an uphill battle,” Roque added. /jpv