Duterte to Callamard: ‘If you investigate me, I will slap you’

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, in his speech during the meeting with Filipinos residing in Vietnam at the Pulchra Resort in Da Nang City on November 9, 2017, relays the key points of his keynote address during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit. The President cited that while globalization has its benefits, it has somehow stunted the growth of some developing countries. He went on to suggest that highly-developed countries should give more opportunities to MSMEs especially from developing countries. KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to slap United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard if she would investigate him for the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country.

“Kaya sabi ko kay Callamard, kung imbestigahin mo ako, sampalin kita,” Duterte said in a speech before the Filipino Community in Vietnam on Thursday night.

“I will slap her in front of you. Why? Because you are insulting me. Why? Because you yourself do not believe in the research of your own organization. You are f*c*i** me and I do not want it,” he added.

Callamard again earned the ire of Duterte after the she reportedly consulted a doctor who said drugs are harmless.

“Nagdala siya ng itim, black – doctor daw siya. Nagsabi doon on TV, ‘You know’, sabi niya, ‘use of drugs is harmless’. Sabi ko, ‘Pu*** ‘to,'” Duterte said.

The President said these remarks were contrary to a UN report titled “International Narcotics Control Board Precursors and Chemicals Frequently Used in the Illicit Manufacture of Narcotic Drugs and Tropic Substances 2014.”

“Paano, how can I get a fair hearing if you yourself (do) not even read the publications of your mother organization, United Nations?” he said.

He asserted that he would slap the UN’s own report to Callamard if the rapporteur would insist on investigating him.

“Sige, tingnan natin, isampal ko ito sa kanila. Eh mismong study ninyo ayaw ninyong paniwalain tapos ako kulungin ninyo because of extrajudicial killing,” he said.

It was not the first time Duterte slammed Callamard over her criticisms on his brutal campaign against illegal drugs in the country.

Callamard had earlier said he wanted to investigate the Duterte government’s war on drugs amid to reports of state-sponsored killings. /kga

