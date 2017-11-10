20 more local execs stripped of supervision over cops

Twenty more local government officials have been stripped of their deputation by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) after they were linked to the drug trade.

In resolutions issued by the Napolcom on Oct. 30, control and supervision by mayors and a governor over their respective police forces have been revoked.

Withdrawn

Among the local chief executives whose deputations were withdrawn were: Zamboanga del Sur Gov. Antonio Cerilles; Sinacaban, Misamis Oriental Mayor Crisinciano Mahilac; Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental Mayor Michael Gutierrez; Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental Mayor Donjie Animas; Oroquieta City Mayor Jason Almonte; Concepcion, Misamis Occidental Mayor Juanidy Viña; Calamba, Misamis Occidental Mayor Ezel Villanueva; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte Mayor Ferdinand Aguinaldo; and Concepcion, Tarlac Mayor Andres Lacson.

Also stripped of deputation were: Angeles City Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan; Subic, Zambales Mayor Jefferson Khonghun; Camiling, Tarlac Mayor Erlon Agustin; Ronda, Cebu Mayor Mariano Blanco; Santo Niño, South Cotabato Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr.; Libungan, North Cotabato Mayor Christopher Cuan; Banga, South Cotabato Mayor Albert Palencia; Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur Mayor Leonida Angcap; El Nido, Palawan Mayor Nieves Cabunalda-Rosento; and Bataraza, Palawan Mayor Abraham Ibba.

Southern Tagalog

In an Oct. 30 resolution, five mayors in the Southern Tagalog region were stripped by the Napolcom of their control and supervision over their police forces for the same reason.

In the resolutions signed by Department of the Interior and Local Government officer in charge Catalino Cuy and Napolcom commissioners led by vice chair and executive officer Rogelio Casurao, the local chief executives’ authority over their respective police forces was effectively revoked.

The Napolcom resolutions cited validation by the intelligence agencies that the mayors “have been identified as engaged in illegal drug trade activity.”

Cerilles was stripped of his deputation over abuse of authority but the resolution did not give details on his offense.