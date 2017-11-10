Manila: Protests in Asean meet limited to freedom parks

Several streets in Manila will be off-limits to both motorists and protesters during the 31st Asean Summit, according to Mayor Joseph Estrada.

In a statement on Thursday, Estrada said a lockdown would be implemented in city streets near the summit venue as well as the hotels where the foreign leaders and delegates would be billeted.

These include parts of the Ermita and Manila districts, as well as the entire stretch of Roxas Boulevard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Estrada issued the statement after militant groups announced plans to hold rallies in front of the US Embassy. US President Donald Trump will be in Manila for the Asean Summit.

Protesters will be allowed only in freedom parks like Plaza Miranda in Quiapo and Liwasang Bonifacio, he stressed.

“Definitely we will not allow these militant groups to go to the vicinity of the Asean Summit sites, including the US Embassy and the hotels on Roxas Boulevard and adjacent areas where the delegates are staying,” Estrada said.