Angkas seeks DOTr’s OK to formally operate

Popular motorcycle-hailing app, Angkas, appealed to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday to allow two-wheeled vehicles to formally operate shortly after being ordered by authorities to close down.

Angkas urged Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to consider amending Department Order 2015-11 to allow two-wheeled vehicles under the transport network vehicle service (TNVS) category.

“Doing so will firmly put Angkas and all motorcycle-taxis officially under the jurisdiction of the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board),” Angkas said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope that this unregulated sector can be professionalized and imbued with safety standards and coverage similar to that of [TNVS],” it added.

Angkas said it is committed to engaging the LTFRB to discuss the steps forward for regulating the habal-habal (motorbike) industry and will reach out formally to government to make the appeal in the coming days.

The Makati City Office of the Mayor ordered Angkas early Thursday to close its office on Chino Roces Avenue Extension for operating without business permit. They were given three days to explain why they should operate.

“During the course of our inspection of your business establishment, it was found out that you have been operating without the requisite business/mayor’s permit which is a violation of Section 4A.01 of the Revised Makati Revenue Code (Ordinance No. 2004-A-025),” the order stated.

“Henceforth, without prejudice to the filing of the appropriate charges against you in court for violation of the above-cited ordinance, you are (recommended) to cease and desist from further operating your business establishment until such time compliance with the said ordinance is made,” it added.

Angkas said it has always been open to regulation as the motorcycle taxi industry will benefit greatly from proper regulation to “ensure standards of safety, training, and [proper insurance coverage] to protect the riding public.”

The company explained the need to regulate habal-habal as it continue to flourish in many cities in the country because of the growing demand for faster travel in congested city streets.

“If left unregulated, habal-habal and other informal motorcycle-taxi operations will continue to flourish without the benefit of safety processes, training standards and insurance coverage,” it noted.