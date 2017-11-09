WalangPasok: List of class suspensions for Friday, November 10

Below is the list of class suspensions for Friday, November 10, due to Tropical Depression “Salome:”

Camarines Sur (All levels, public and private, according to Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte)

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Batangas

LPU Laguna (Classes from Junior High School to Senior High School)

Morong, Rizal (All levels, public and private)

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro (All levels, public and private)

Lucena City (All levels, public and private)



Please refresh this page for updates.