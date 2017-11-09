#WalangPasok: List of class suspensions for Friday, November 10
Below is the list of class suspensions for Friday, November 10, due to Tropical Depression “Salome:”
Camarines Sur (All levels, public and private, according to Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte)
ADVERTISEMENT
Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Batangas
LPU Laguna (Classes from Junior High School to Senior High School)
Morong, Rizal (All levels, public and private)
Calapan, Oriental Mindoro (All levels, public and private)
Lucena City (All levels, public and private)
Please refresh this page for updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.