Roque: I have not been fired

President Roridgo Duterte won’t fire Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“I can attest that I have not been fired,” Roque told reporters in a text message when asked if he had already told the President about calls for his resignation.

Roque had earlier said it would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte whether or not he’ll remove the spokesperson from his post after a pro-Duterte blogger called for his resignation.

“It’s a matter that he should address to the President because the President appointed me,” he said in a Palace briefing on Tuesday.

Roque’s statement came after blogger and Duterte supporter RJ Nieto, owner of Facebook page “Thinking Pinoy,” wanted Roque to resign after defending the mainstream media.

Roque said he would tell Duterte that Nieto wanted him to be removed from his post.

Asked what the President’s response was when he was told that Nieto wanted him fired, he said, “You need to ask him directly.” /je