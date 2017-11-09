101 IS suspects detained in Turkey police raids
ANKARA, Turkey — Police have detained 101 suspected militants of the Islamic State (IS) following a sweep in the capital, Ankara, the state-run news agency of Turkey reported on Thursday.
Anadolu Agency said authorities have detention warrants for 144 other IS suspects.
Some 1,500 officers from the police’s anti-terror and intelligence units took part in the early morning raids at about 250 addresses around Ankara, according to Anadalou.
Anadolu said some of the suspects were members of a local group that allegedly “sponsored” IS. But it did not provide further details.
Last month, police detained dozens of IS suspects allegedly planning an attack during a national holiday.
Turkey has suffered a series of bloody attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. /kga
