101 IS suspects detained in Turkey police raids

ANKARA, Turkey — Police have detained 101 suspected militants of the Islamic State (IS) following a sweep in the capital, Ankara, the state-run news agency of Turkey reported on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency said authorities have detention warrants for 144 other IS suspects.

Some 1,500 officers from the police’s anti-terror and intelligence units took part in the early morning raids at about 250 addresses around Ankara, according to Anadalou.

Anadolu said some of the suspects were members of a local group that allegedly “sponsored” IS. But it did not provide further details.

Last month, police detained dozens of IS suspects allegedly planning an attack during a national holiday.

Turkey has suffered a series of bloody attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. /kga