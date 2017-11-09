Siem Reap to construct new international airport next year

The US$ 900 million construction of the new international airport in Siem Reap province will start next year, said Sin Chan Sereyvutha, spokesperson of Secretary of State of Civil Aviation.

This investment project will start in the cooperation between the royal government of Cambodia and Yunnan Development Group, he added.

The new Siem Reap’s international airport to be built in Sot Nikum district, encompass of total 750 hectares of land surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement to construct of this new international airport was singed in Oct last year, between the royal government of Cambodia and China’s state-run Yunnan Development Group.

Under this agreement, the Yunnan Development Group will construct and manage the subsidiaries of the airport for an exclusive 55-year build, operate, transfer (BOT) concession.