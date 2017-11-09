Thursday, November 9, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World

Siem Reap to construct new international airport next year

newsinfo / World
  • share this

Siem Reap to construct new international airport next year

/ 03:29 PM November 09, 2017

The US$ 900 million construction of the new international airport in Siem Reap province will start next year, said Sin Chan Sereyvutha, spokesperson of Secretary of State of Civil Aviation.

This investment project will start in the cooperation between the royal government of Cambodia and Yunnan Development Group, he added.

The new Siem Reap’s international airport to be built in Sot Nikum district, encompass of total 750 hectares of land surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement to construct of this new international airport was singed in Oct last year, between the royal government of Cambodia and China’s state-run Yunnan Development Group.

Under this agreement, the Yunnan Development Group will construct and manage the subsidiaries of the airport for an exclusive 55-year build, operate, transfer (BOT) concession.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Asia, Aviation, Cambodia, Siem Reap, Travel
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved