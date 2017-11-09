DILG strips governor, 23 mayors of power over police for alleged drug links

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has removed the power of a governor and 23 other mayors over the police in their respective areas for their alleged links to illegal drugs.

In a set of resolutions dated October 30 and released to the media on Thursday, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) officer-in-charge (OIC) Undersecretary Catalino Cuy ordered the withdrawal of deputation to the following officials:

Zamboanga del Sur Governor Antonio Cerilles;

Sinacaban, Misamis Oriental Mayor Crisinciano Mahilac;

Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental Mayor Michael Gutierrez;

Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental Mayor Donjie Animas;

Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental Mayor Jason Almonte;

Concepcion , Misamis Occidental Mayor Juanidy Viña;

Calamba, Misamis Occidental Mayor Ezel Villanueva;

Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte Mayor Ferdinand Aguinaldo;

Concepcion, Tarlac Mayor Andres Lacson

Angeles, Pampanga Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan;

Subic, Zambales Mayor Jefferson Khonghun;

Camiling, Tarlac Mayor Erlon Agustin;

Lemery, Batangas Mayor Eulalio M. Alilio;

Teresa, Rizal Mayor Raul Palino;

Tanauan City, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili;

Rodriguez, Rizal Mayor Cecilio Hernandez;

San Pablo City, Laguna Mayor Loreto Amante;

Ronda, Cebu Mayor Mariano Blanco;

Santo Niño, South Cotabato Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr.;

Libungan, North Cotabato Mayor Christopher Cuan;

Banga, South Cotabato Mayor Albert Palencia;

Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur Mayor Leonida Angcap;

El Nido, Palawan Mayor Niever Cabunalda-Rosento; and

Bataraza, Palawan Mayor Abraham Ibba

“The exercise of the duties, obligations, powers, and prerogatives vested unto the foregoing local chief executives as Napolcom deputy under Section 51 (b) of RA 6975 as amended are hereby suspended accordingly,” the resolutions stated.

Cuy told INQUIRER.net that the officials could no longer give orders to their respective police forces and would no longer be entitled to security detail.

He said the resolutions were based on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) list of officials tagged as “narcopoliticians.”

“The list was only forwarded to us by the PDEA, wala kaming dinagdag (we did not add anyone),” Cuy said.

The resolutions said that the involvement of a local chief executive in illegal drug activities is contrary to President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-illegal drug campaign and “constitutes an act inimical to national security.” /jpv

