QC cops in hot water for wolf-whistling at a woman

The Quezon City police has identified the two policemen who were accused of wolf-whistling at a woman along Katipunan Avenue, Radyo Inquirer 990 AM reported on Thursday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) head Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said PO2 Rick Lopez Taguilan and PO1 Domingo Nagales Cena will be charged with administrative cases, as well as their superior SPO1 Ariel Camiling. They were also relieved from their posts.

According to the report, the victim, under the alias “Zandy,” identified Taguilan and Cena as the policemen who wolf whistled at her as they passed by on board an official patrol vehicle.

The QCPD also obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) that showed the patrol car reportedly boarding Taguilan and Cena.

Eleazar said the policemen were on board a QCPD mobile unit No. 235 from Project 4 police station (PS-8) on the night the incident happened last Nov. 2.

Taguilan and Cena will face administrative charges for conduct unbecoming an officer while Camiling will be slapped with a complaint for dishonesty for covering up for the two.

The victim said she was walking along a poorly-lit area on Katipunan Avenue when the police mobile car passed by and slowed down as they were alongside the girl.

The policemen reportedly rolled down the window and whistled at her.

Quezon City is the only city that has a law penalizing catcalling. It imposes a fine ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 and jail term of up to one month for acts considered as sexual harassment of women in public spaces. With a report from Isa Avendaño / Radyo Inquirer /jpv



