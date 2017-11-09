Is the Harry-Mocha ‘ruckus’ now over?

Could this be an ‘all’s well that ends well’ case?

Days after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque’s statement that he wanted to put Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson under his “tutelage” and teach her the importance of mainstream media caused a stir, the two were seen smiling in a photo with President Rodrigo Duterte.

A photo released by Malacañang showed Roque and Uson with Duterte onboard PR001 before the plane departed for Vietnam for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) conference.

Roque shared the same photo on his Twitter account with the caption, “United we stand.”

Uson also shared the same photo on her Facebook page saying, “Kayo na pong bahala sa Caption.”

Earlier, Roque earned the ire of rabid Duterte supporters or the so-called “Diehard Duterte Supporters” for taking the presidential spokesperson’s remark on Uson as defending the mainstream media.

Some called for his resignation but Roque said it would be up to President Duterte whether to fire him or not.

Roque and Uson joined Duterte in attending the Apec meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam. /kga