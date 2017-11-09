Classes suspended in Albay as LPA develops into TD ‘Salome’

LEGAZPI CITY – Classes in all levels in Albay were suspended while sailing of all types of seacraft was prohibited Thursday morning as tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 was raised by the weather bureau over the province due to Tropical Depression “Salome.”

Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) chair, directed all public and private schools to suspend classes as a precautionary measure after the low-pressure area developed into a tropical depression.

The PDRRMC advisory issued at 8 a.m. also directed the Philippine Coast Guard to carry out the “no sailing” policy in the various ports in Albay. The “no sailing” policy prohibits all types of seacraft to sail due to the stormy weather.

Bichara also ordered the early decampment of the on-going Provincial Jamborette held in Barangay (village) Lidong in Sto Domingo town.

The advisory warned residents along river channels and steep slopes to be on alert for possible flooding and landslide. Villagers were told to be prepared for evacuation should the bad weather worsens.

Bichara directed all local disaster councils in the 15 towns and three cities of the province to go on heightened to be able to respond to any calls for help. /cbb