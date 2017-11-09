Gov’t workers to get 14th month pay – Diokno

Government employees will receive a 14th month-pay and a P5,000 cash gift next week, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Thursday.

“Ngayon, meron na tayong 14th month pay so idi-distribute not earlier than November 15,” Diokno said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer 990AM.

He said all regular government workers would get their yearend bonuses on November 16, since November 15 is a non-working day due to the Asean Summit.

The budget chief said the 14th month pay for government workers amounted to a total of P32.8 billion while the cash gift was at P6.9 billion.

Diokno said the 13th-month pay for government employees was already given in full last May. /cbb