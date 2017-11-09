Duterte: I was offended by Santiago’s press statement

President Rodrigo Duterte said he had been offended by former Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) chief Dionisio Santiago’s comments on the government’s approach to rehabilitate drug suspects, which the latter should have discussed with him instead of bringing these up before the media.

Santiago resigned earlier this week on the orders of Mr. Duterte, after saying that the massive drug rehabilitation facility in Nueva Ecija was a mistake and the government should have pursued a community-based program to helping drug users kick the habit.

Mr. Duterte said Santiago was an official in the previous administration and could have done something about the matters he raised.

“You know, you saw him in the previous administration. He was there. Why did he not do it?” he said.

‘Incongruous statement’

“So he came up with a very incongruous statement that I was offended. He could have asked me for an audience and then tell me all about it,” he added.

He said he did not put Santiago in the DDB to issue statements to the press.

“I put you there so that you would go to me and tell me about the problems in the country, and tell me if I have shortcomings and what I should do. But you do not go open to the press and start to blabber,” he said.

Santiago may want to go with what is popular, but the President said this was no longer his concern.

He will just do what he thinks is right, he said.

“I cannot be reelected. I’m there to work, and so I will work. And I rely on my judgment. If my talent is not enough, then you elect me as President, then sorry. That is the only talent that I have. But I said if it comes to destroying my country and destroying the young, I repeat, I will kill you,” he said.