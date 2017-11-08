We won’t back a revolutionary gov’t, Defense, AFP chiefs assure Robredo

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), have assured Vice President Leni Robredo that the military will not support any move placing the country under a revolutionary government.

On the request of the Vice President, the AFP official briefed Robredo on the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Marawi, where the government has just ended a five-month siege by Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

The security briefing was held at the Philippine Air Force headquarters at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Wednesday afternoon.

Robredo said the military gave a “very comprehensive” briefing on the efforts to rebuild Marawi after being liberated from IS-inspired member of the Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf.

During the meeting, Robredo asked the AFP’s stand on declaring a revolutionary government, an idea recently floated by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“In-assure tayo, in no uncertain terms, both ni Secretary Lorenzana saka ni AFP chief of staff Guerrero, na hindi sila susuporta sa revolutionary government at [sa] kahit anong threat sa ating Konstitusyon,” she said in an interview.

[Both Secretary Lorenzana and AFP chief of staff Guerrero assured us, in no uncertain terms, that they would not support a revolutionary government and any other threat to the Constitution.]

“Nagtatanong pa din tayo, kasi may mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na involved sa usapin ng revolutionary government. Pero this afternoon, na-assure tayo – at madiin iyong assurance – na hindi sila susuporta sa ganiyan[g mga plano],” she said.

[We kept asking around, because there are government official who are involved in talks about a revolutionary government. But this afternoon, we were assured – and the assurance was strong – that they would not support such a plan.]

Last October, Duterte threatened to form a “revolutionary government” if ever “your destabilization is worsening and it is becoming chaotic.”

Duterte was referring to the alleged destabilization plot by communist groups, as well as the “yellows,” or the allies of Liberal Party and the previous administration of President Benigno Aquino III. /atm