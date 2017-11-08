Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Mocha trains gun at Malacañang Press Corps

Mocha trains gun at Malacañang Press Corps

07:47 PM November 08, 2017
Mocha Uson

Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson during the committee hearing on fake news at the Senate in Pasay City on Oct. 4, 2017. (File photo by RICHARD A. REYES / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson on Wednesday asked her boss, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, for certain copies of documents pertaining to the status of the Malacañang Press Corp (MPC).

In a one-page letter signed on Wednesday released on her Facebook Page, Uson requested from Andanar copies of the following:

1. Copies of any department or office orders relating to the status of the Malacañang Press Corps and any and all rights and privileged exercised by its members,

2. Any laws, executive orders or administrative orders, directly or indirectly pertaining to the right and rights of the MPC to cover the President, and

3. Copies of the Securities and Exchange Commission documents on the MPC’s registration. /je

