Malacañang Press Corps condemns Palace move to ‘reclassify’ Rappler

The Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) on Wednesday deplored attempts to suppress press freedom following the request of Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to expel Rappler from the MPC.

“The Malacañang Press Corps is an independent organization of journalists from various news organizations assigned to regularly cover the Philippine President and Malacañang events,” the MPC said in a statement.

In a one page-letter to Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Uson, an assistant secretary for social media, wanted Rappler to be under her office and be removed from MPC because it has no print or broadcast counterpart.

“I respectfully request that Rappler be reclassified and moved from Malacañang Press Corps to Social Media,” she said in a one-page letter to Andanar.

The MPC, however, said such move was not under the control of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) where Andanar is the head.

“The MPC and its affairs, governed by by-laws in accordance with the constitutional provision on press freedom, is not in any way under the control and supervision of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) or any government agency,” the MPC said.

“The MPC deplores any attempt to curtail press freedom and will continue to ensure a strong free press, keep the public informed and the government in check,” it added. /jpv