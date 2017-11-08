PNP vows to be ‘stricter, more careful’ in giving security details

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said the agency would be “stricter” and “more careful” in granting requests for protection after the daughter of convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai received security details from the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG).

“I instructed all security details to be recalled for review and reorientation,” Dela Rosa said in a press briefing at the PNP National headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday.

Yu’s daughter, Diane Uy, applied for protection with PSPG which granted her request in 2014 after the PNP Directorate for Intelligence confirmed there was a threat to kidnap her.

“May process naman sa application na sa sabihin mo something about yourself pero alangan namang sabihin niya my mother is Yu Yuk Lai, eh di wala na,” Dela Rosa said.

(There is a process in the application where you say something about yourself but it’s not as if you’d say my mother is Yu Yuk Lai, then it’ll be for naught.)

On Monday morning, Uy was nabbed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in her condominium unit where authorities seized two kilos of shabu worth P10 million. /je

