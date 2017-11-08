Police security of drug queen’s daughter got P1k daily allowance

The security detail of the daughter of convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai enjoyed a P1,000 daily allowance, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa bared on Wednesday.

“Security details received P1,000 a day allowance so 30 thousand a month from Diana Yu Uy,” Dela Rosa said in a press briefing at the PNP National headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The PNP chief also said Uy’s security detail from the PNP Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG), PO3 Walter Vidad, knew that she was Yu’s daughter.

“Ibig sabihin yung loyalty niya napunta na dun,” Dela Rosa said.

Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) director Chief Supt. Joel Crisostomo Garcia earlier said Vidad was being investigated on his possible involvement in the illegal activities of Uy.

On Monday morning, Uy was nabbed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in her condominium unit along General Solano Street, San Miguel, Manila, just 600 meters away from Malacañang Palace. Authorities seized two kilos of shabu worth P10 million from her.

Garcia said thatVidad had provided protective security to Uy since 2014 after the PNP Directorate for Intelligence confirmed there was a threat to kidnap her.

Uy applied for protection with the PSPG, which granted her request. /cbb

