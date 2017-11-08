Ex-President Noynoy to face charges at Sandigan – Senator Bam

Former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III would face the charges filed against him before the Sandiganbayan, his cousin, Senator Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the senator said: “Sa simula pa lang, naging bukas na ang dating pangulong Aquino ukol sa kanyang naging papel sa trahedya sa Mamasapano, kaya tiwala akong haharapin niya ang kaso ng buong tapang at katapatan.”

(From the very start, former President Aquino has been open about his role in the Mamasapano tragedy that is why I am fully confident that he will face the case with courage and honesty.)

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft and usurpation of authority charges before the Sandiganbayan against ex-President Aquino over his involvement in the bungled operation of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) against terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, at Tuknalipao, Mamasapano last January 25, 2015.

The covert operation led to the death of 44 PNP-SAF commandos, who would later be remembered as SAF 44.

“Inaasahan naming mabibigyan na siya ng pagkakataon na ilabas ang katotohanan sa angkop na lugar,” the senator said.

(We expect that he would be given the chance to tell the truth in the proper venue.)

“Inaasahan rin natin na sa huli, mananaig ang katarungan at katotohanan sa Sandiganbayan at sa puso ng mga Pilipino,” he added.

(We also hope that in the end, justice and truth will prevail at the Sandiganbayan and the hearts of the Filipinos.) /kga