Duterte makes Medialdea caretaker while he attends Apec in Vietnam

President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as caretaker of government while the Chief Executive is in Vietnam to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) from November 8 to 11.

Duterte signed Special Order 993 on Tuesday but was released to the media on Wednesday.

“To ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to designate an Officer-In-Charge (OIC) to take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department,” the order read.

Duterte is scheduled to leave Wednesday afternoon for Da Nang, a coastal city in Vietnam. /cbb