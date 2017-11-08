Trillanes files plunder case vs Gordon over ‘pork’ misuse

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed a plunder complaint against Senator Richard Gordon for allegedly diverting funds amounting to P193 million from his so-called pork barrel to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) from 2004 to 2011.

Trillanes, who deemed the alleged act of Gordon as similar with the “Napoles scam,” personally went to the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City to file the complaint on Wednesday.

In his 22-page complaint, Trillanes alleged that there was a “clear anomaly” and “conflict of interest” when Gordon allocated public funds to PRC because he has been a governor, and chairman and CEO of the humanitarian organization since 2004 up to the present.

Trillanes claimed that Gordon and PRC secretary general Gwendolyn Pang could have committed plunder in diverting P193 million from Gordon’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), and in the disbursement of PRC funds worth up to P200 million.

“There is an imperative need for this Honorable Office to investigate the subject alleged anomalous disbursements of the P200 Million PRC funds, around P193 Million of which came from the PDAF of Sen. Gordon, because if indeed the same were in fact amassed, accumulated and/or eventually utilized or used in support of Sen. Gordon’s candidacy as President in 2010 and as Senator in 2013, there would be a very clear case for the filing of criminal charge for the crime of plunder against Sen. Gordon and Ms. Pang,” the complaint said.

Aside from plunder, Trillanes said Gordon committed grave misconduct, malversation, and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He also sought the expulsion of Gordon from the Senate as well as his perpetual disqualification from holding government posts.

“The existence of a conspiracy between respondents Gordon and Pang in the commission of the violations subject of this Complaint is shown by their concurrence of wills and unity to action and purpose, with respondent Pang entering into the anomalous transactions for the benefit of respondent Gordon, and respondent Gordon acting to cover-up and/or gloss over the transgressions of respondent Pang, thus, showing a tacit, spontaneous coordination between them,” Trillanes’ complaint noted.

Additionally, the complaint urged the Ombudsman to issue a subpoena directing the PRC, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to submit documents pertaining to all projects funded through Gordon’s PDAF from 2004 to present.

Trillanes had announced his plan to sue Gordon for plunder as early as September.

Responding to Trillanes, Gordon denied misusing funds of the PRC.

“I am not paid there in the Red Cross. Some of you get blood from the Red Cross. Some of you ask ambulance from the Red Cross. I mean, we serve. I don’t get any money here. I don’t get allowance. I am a member of the international federation. If (Trillanes) wants to destroy that that’s his own lookout,” he said.

Also in September, Gordon filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes for his supposed “unparliamentary acts.”

Gordon said Trillanes’ latest misbehavior showed during the hearing on the P6.4 billion shipment of shabu from China that slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC) where Trillanes called Gordon’s blue ribbon committee a “comite de absuwelto.”

Likwise, Trillanes filed an ethics complaint against Gordon also for unparliamentary acts and slander. /kga