Palace: Gov’t committed to fully rehabilitate Yolanda-hit communities

Malacañang on Wednesday assured Filipinos that the government is committed to continue rebuilding the areas devastated by Supertyphoon “Yolanda.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. issued the statement as the country remembers the fourth anniversary of the strongest typhoon ever to hit land.

“The Duterte administration has pursued rehabilitation and reconstruction of Yolanda-affected communities. We have rehabilitated seaport and airport facilities and classrooms,” Roque said.

“Our shelter assistance in Tacloban City is the most successful model in the Yolanda Permanent Housing Program with the most number of resettlement houses occupied at 10,703 units from a total housing target of 14,433 houses,” he added.

Roque had earlier said the delay in the Yolanda rehabilitation was “simply unacceptable as far as the President is concerned.”

The Palace official said the government was keeping in mind the lessons learned from Yolanda.

“Today the nation remembers Yolanda. As we commemorate the deadliest typhoon that hit the Philippines on record and offer prayers to those who lost their lives, we also keep in mind the lessons learned brought by such great tragedy,” he said.

Yolanda, he said, was “a story of faith and hope that characterizes our people as it is an account of tapang at malasakit (courage and compassion) that we must demand from our leaders.”

He urged Filipinos to remain united as the government vows to “build a better nation” for all.

“As we move forward, we must continue to stand united and exhibit the strong and resilient Filipino spirit as we build a better nation where there is comfortable life for all,” he said. /jpv

