PDEA busts 2 Nigerians in Cavite drug ops

NAGA CITY – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested two Nigerian nationals following a buy-bust operation in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday.

The Nigerians, authorities said, are believed to be the source of the P6 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Naga City last Saturday.

PDEA identified the suspects as Desmond Chima Ozoma, 35; and Solomon Lewi Anochiwa, 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

PDEA agents from Camarines Sur and Region 4A caught the suspects with one kilo of shabu during Wednesday’s operation.

“The two were arrested after selling an estimated one kilo of suspected shabu to an undercover PDEA agent along Centennial Road, Kawit, Cavite,” a PDEA agent, who declined to be named, said.

“They are now under the custody of PDEA in the Calabarzon,” the agent added.

Their arrest came after four drug couriers from Metro Manila were arrested in Naga City with a kilo of shabu on Saturday night.

Ensuing tactical interrogations with one of the suspects identified as Olivia S. Encinas, 60, revealed that the two Nigerians were their source of the illegal drugs.

After validation, the PDEA agents planned and proceeded with the buy-bust operation against the Nigerians.

Anochiwa lives in Lancaster New City Subdivision in Kawit, Cavite while Ozoma resides in Raya Garden in Bicutan, Parañaque. /kga