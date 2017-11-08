MRT-3 trains unload commuters twice Wednesday morning
Passengers of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) were offloaded twice during rush hours, as two of its trains bogged down consecutively on Wednesday morning.
Based on the MRT-3 service reports, the first technical glitch halted a northbound train around 6:25 a.m. and dropped off commuters at the Quezon Avenue Station.
An hour later, another northbound train malfunctioned and unloaded commuters at Cubao Station.
Operations resumed as of 8 a.m. with 14 available trains.
Since Monday, November 6, the MRT-3 trains have experienced technical problems and consequently unloaded customers nine times. /kga
