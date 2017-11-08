Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

MRT-3 trains unload commuters twice Wednesday morning

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

MRT-3 trains unload commuters twice Wednesday morning

/ 09:12 AM November 08, 2017

Long lines at an MRT 3 station on Edsa. (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / EDWIN BACASMAS)

Passengers of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) were offloaded twice during rush hours, as two of its trains bogged down consecutively on Wednesday morning.

Based on the MRT-3 service reports, the first technical glitch halted a northbound train around 6:25 a.m. and dropped off commuters at the Quezon Avenue Station.

An hour later, another northbound train malfunctioned and unloaded commuters at Cubao Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operations resumed as of 8 a.m. with 14 available trains.

Since Monday, November 6, the MRT-3 trains have experienced technical problems and consequently unloaded customers nine times.   /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: commuter, MRT 3, passengers, technical problem, Train, Transportation
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved