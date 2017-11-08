IN THE KNOW: Former AFP chief Dionisio Santiago

Retired Gen. Dionisio Santiago, former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, was appointed chair of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) by President Rodrigo Duterte in July.

In a news forum following his appointment, Santiago said he intended to revisit the antidrug law and give priority to “a legal approach” to solving the drug problem.

“Fear factor is good only to a certain point,” he said. “‘Oplan Tokhang’ was effective because it sowed fear among drug users, but it should be supported by other programs,” he added, referring to the police operation against illegal drugs.

Before his appointment, Santiago served as DDB executive director from January 2005 to April 2006, chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency from 2006 to 2010, and director of the Bureau of Corrections from 2003 to 2004.

He served as AFP chief of staff from November 2002 to April 2003, commanding general of the Philippine Army from March to November 2002, commanding general of the Central Command Visayas from July 2001 to March 2002, and commanding general of Special Operations Command from August 1999 to July 2001.

Santiago graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1970. He obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the University of the Philippines in 1974 and did further studies at Seattle University in 1983.

Sources: Inquirer Archives and philconsa.org