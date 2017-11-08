PNP probes drug dealer’s cop-bodyguard

The policeman who served as a bodyguard for the daughter of convicted Taiwanese drug dealer Yu Yuk Lai has been restricted to quarters pending his investigation by the Philippine National Police.

PNP Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) director Chief Supt. Joel Crisostomo Garcia said that PO3 Walter Vidad was being questioned on his possible involvement in the illegal activities of Diana Yu Uy, who was arrested on Monday by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Garcia confirmed on Tuesday that Vidad had provided protective security to Uy since 2014 after the PNP Directorate for Intelligence confirmed there was a threat to kidnap her. She applied for protection with the PSPG, which granted her request.

No connivance?

Garcia said that it was possible that Vidad knew nothing of Uy’s activities, adding: “If he knew something, definitely he would have reported it to us. That was our instruction; if they know of any wrongdoing or illegal activity …, then they have to report that. Otherwise they will be [held] liable.”

Outsiders, however, noted that a complete background check should have revealed Uy’s relationship to Yu.

Garcia said they were planning to amend the PSPG’s policy to include a complete background check on applicants for protective security.

PDEA agents arrested on Monday Uy and her mother, who has been detained at Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City for drug trafficking since 2000.

Rice retail shop as front

Uy, 40, was taken into custody after a search of her condominium unit in Manila yielded some P10 million worth of “shabu” (crystal meth). PDEA agents claimed that Uy had been smuggling drugs to her mother through her rice retail business.

A raid on Yu’s cell at CIW also yielded 2 kilos of shabu worth P4.5 million, another 135 grams of drugs hidden in panty liners, a million capsules containing suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Also seized were 19 checks worth over P600,000, a checkbook, five ATM cards, bank documents for an account under the name of Anna Sy Balmeo containing P1.5 million, and five cell phones, among others.

The CIW raid led to the relief of officer in charge Supt. Elsa Calabado. She was replaced by Daisy Sevilla Castillote, the facility’s legal department chief, who said they were conducting a parallel investigation of the matter. —With reports from Jaymee T. Gamil and Jodee A. Agoncillo