Suspect in killing of Grab driver surrenders to police

The suspect on the killing of Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr. surrendered himself on Tuesday night, according to the Pasay City Police Station.

Narc Tulod Delemios, also known as Miko and Nikolo, is now under the custody of Pasay City Police Station as of 8 p.m., according to Supt. Gene Licud, the city’s police assistant chief of police for operations.

Licud said police would provide more details on Delemios surrender in a presser at the Southern Police District Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the 25-year-old Delemios as the suspect on the killing of Maquidato on Monday, after his live-in partner, Giselle Capati, came forward to cooperate with the police.

The police has given him until Nov. 8 to surrender or else he would be subject to a manhunt.

Delemios has a standing warrant of arrest issued by a Parañaque court in 2015 for the murder of a man in October 2014.

The suspect’s live-in partner said Delemios borrowed her phone on Oct. 26 and booked a GrabCar ride around 7 p.m.

At 7:45 p.m. on that same day, Maquidato was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head on Bonanza Street in Barangay 189.

His silver Toyota Innova, bearing a conduction sticker of YV 7109, was taken away by the suspect.

The 37-year-old Maquidato was named Grab’s best driver partners last year after his act of kindness last year to a sickly passenger went viral. /atm