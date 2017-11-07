INQPoll: 7 out 10 readers want Sereno to resign

Almost seven out of 10 of Inquirer.net’s readers do not want Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to resign, its online poll showed.

Inquirer.net’s #INQPoll, which was posted on Monday afternoon, asked the public on their level of agreement with the Palace’s statement urging Sereno to resign to spare the Supreme Court from further damage.

The choices were: very much agree, agree, disagree, and very much disagree.

The poll garnered a total of 2,369 votes—55 percent of which chose “very much disagree,” 13 percent of which answered “disagree.”

A total of 32 percent agreed with the statement – 26 percent chose “very much agree” while 6 percent answered “agree.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged Sereno on Monday to resign as the SC could not afford “any further damage” from impeachment.

“I call on Chief Justice to consider resigning to spare the institution from any further damage,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace briefing.

Roque issued the statement after Sereno said there was a “resurgence of political forces threatening and harassing the independence of the judiciary.”

Sereno has earlier said she would not resign as she believes she did not lie and did not cheat in her job as the chief magistrate.