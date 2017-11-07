Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Convicted drug queen, daughter face drug raps

/ 06:55 PM November 07, 2017

ID of convicted drug trafficker Yu Yuk Lai (Photo courtesy of PDEA)

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) has already filed before the Manila Prosecutors Office a criminal complaint against convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai and her daughter Diane Yu Uy.

Both are facing a complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Yu is already detained at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong, while her daughter has a catering contract for the prison facility.

During Monday’s raid at the CIW and the condominium in San Miguel, Manila, authorities confiscated illegal drugs, cash and gadgets worth P17-million.

Meanwhile, Uy’s aide, PO3 Walter Vidad from the Police Security Protection Group (PSPG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was also arrested during the raid but was recalled by the PSPG.

An investigation is already being conducted to determine how a police officer came to be detailed to Yu’s daughter.

PSPG provides security and protection for national government officials, foreign dignitaries, and certain private individuals on the approval of the PNP. /atm

PDEA raid

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino talks with suspect Diana Uy during an inventory of items found in her condominium in a raid on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Photo courtesy of PDEA)

