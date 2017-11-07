Davao City to pitch in P5M for rehabilitation of Marawi

DAVAO CITY — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio on Tuesday announced that her local government would give P5 million in aid for the rehabilitation of warn-torn Marawi City.

The mayor said the amount would be taken from the city’s excess disaster fund as she urged other local government units to share with Marawi their extra calamity funds.

“It is our duty as Dabawenyos to help our countrymen in Marawi,” Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, said. “I encourage other LGUs to share from their own disaster funds.”

The president’s hometown is among local governments that extended help when the crisis erupted following the May 23 attack by Islamic State-inspired terrorists. The city sent tons of relief goods to thousands of people who fled the fighting and sought refuge in nearby Iligan City.

Before the Marawi siege, Davao City had also given millions of pesos of assistance to other disaster-stricken areas.

“If we all give a little and put it all together, it can make a big difference,” Carpio said. /atm