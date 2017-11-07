Dionisio Santiago quits as DDB chief – report

Retired Armed Forces chief Dionisio Santiago has reportedly resigned from his post as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

In a report Tuesday morning, Radyo Inquirer 990AM said Santiago was allegedly asked to resign by President Rodrigo Duterte barely a few days after he reportedly said the establishment of the mega drug rehabilitation facility in Nueva Ecija was a “mistake.”

“Exec. Sec. (Salvador) Medialdea spoke to Santiago the other day. Santiago submitted his one page, two sentences resignation yesterday,” Radyo Inquirer’s Arlyn dela Cruz said in a Twitter post.

Quoting Santiago, Dela Cruz said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea relayed to him that the President wanted him to resign.

“It was coursed thru ES (Executive Secretary),” Santiago told Dela Cruz when asked if he has spoken with the President.

“My rule is the boss is always right and if you think the boss is not right, refer to rule No. 1?” Santiago was quoted as saying.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement on Santiago’s reported resignation. /kga

