Robredo wants gender equality included in Asean Summit discussion

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday underscored the need for the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) countries to address gender equality issues as more women in the society continue to fall victims of catcalling, misogyny and violence.

“If there ever was a better time to strengthen Asean’s commitments to human rights and gender equality, it is now,” Robredo said during the First Southeast Asia Women’s Summit held at Miriam College in Quezon City.

Robredo even cited her experience of being catcalled by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte when the latter publicly admitted ogling at her knees during cabinet meetings last year.

“Catcalling, misogynistic remarks, and even violence are still considered the fault of the woman if her knees show when she sits,” Robredo said.

“Social media is now a space for harassment and makes women easy targets, especially those that hold leadership positions,” she said.

The Vice President said the society needs “evolved,” “kind,” and “brave” men who are willing to fight misogyny and bigotry.

“But women cannot win this fight alone. We need men—evolved ones, kind ones, brave ones who are willing to stand up and speak up against misogyny and bigotry, and help us create spaces for our women to lead in society,” Robredo said.

Robredo recalled that as a human-rights lawyer, she had handled cases of abused women in the past but the victims would fail to show up in court.

“They were worried that they would have nothing to feed their children once they leave their husbands. It was increasingly apparent to me then that the solution to abuse against women is often financial empowerment,” she said.

With the opportunities made available by the Asean’s economic community, Robredo stressed that women workers should also be “equipped with competencies in line with the demands of the international labor market.”

Among those who attended the women’s summit are Ambassador Kok Li Peng of Singapore, Ambassador Amanda Gorely of Australia, delegates from the Asean community, and other non-government groups.

On Nov. 10, leaders of the Asean-member nations and partner countries including United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Manila to attend the Asean summit and related meetings until Nov. 14. /jpv

