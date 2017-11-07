Duterte honors police officer for bravery vs drug suspect

Tuesday, November 7, 2017
newsinfo / Nation

newsinfo / Nation
/ 11:34 AM November 07, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte pins the the order of Lapu-Lapu Kampilan Medal on Caloocan City Police Officer 1 Ronald Anicete during a ceremony in Malacañang on Monday, November 6, 2017. Duterte awards Anicete for his bravery in properly dealing with a drug suspect, who resisted arrest and stabbed the policeman several times. Looking on are Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa (left) and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde (right). (Malacañang Photo)

President Rodrigo Duterte has awarded a Caloocan City policeman with the Order of Lapu-Lapu for his bravery in properly dealing with a drug suspect who stabbed him.

Duterte gave Police Officer (PO) 1 Ronald Anicete the Kampilan Medal in a ceremony held in Malacañang on Monday afternoon.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu with a rank of Kampilan is conferred to officials and personnel of the government as well as private individuals who were seriously wounded or suffered great loss of property as a direct result of their participation in activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.

Anicete was stabbed by a drug suspect who refused arrest, but the policeman only fired his gun after he was attacked. The incident was caught in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) video.

Based on the CCTV footage, Anicete was asking the drug suspect peacefully but the knife-wielding man attacked him and stabbed him several times. It was only then that Aniceto fought back and shot the suspect.

Duterte knew about the incident after he saw a video of Anicete.

“That is the police that I wanted,” Duterte said in a speech last September 21 in Marawi City.

Earlier, Anicete was also awarded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for his bravery.        /kga

SALUTE! President Rodrigo Duterte salutes Caloocan City Police Officer 1 Ronald Anicete before he pins the order of Lapu-Lapu Kampilan Medal on the policeman during a ceremony in Malacañang on Monday, November 6, 2017. Duterte awards Anicete for his bravery in properly dealing with a drug suspect, who resisted arrest and stabbed the policeman several times. Also in photo is National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde (right). (Malacañang Photo)

TAGS: Caloocan City, Drug war, PNP‎, Police officer, Rodrigo Duterte, Ronald Anicete
