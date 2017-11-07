Duterte honors police officer for bravery vs drug suspect

President Rodrigo Duterte has awarded a Caloocan City policeman with the Order of Lapu-Lapu for his bravery in properly dealing with a drug suspect who stabbed him.

Duterte gave Police Officer (PO) 1 Ronald Anicete the Kampilan Medal in a ceremony held in Malacañang on Monday afternoon.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu with a rank of Kampilan is conferred to officials and personnel of the government as well as private individuals who were seriously wounded or suffered great loss of property as a direct result of their participation in activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.

Anicete was stabbed by a drug suspect who refused arrest, but the policeman only fired his gun after he was attacked. The incident was caught in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) video.

Based on the CCTV footage, Anicete was asking the drug suspect peacefully but the knife-wielding man attacked him and stabbed him several times. It was only then that Aniceto fought back and shot the suspect.

Duterte knew about the incident after he saw a video of Anicete.

“That is the police that I wanted,” Duterte said in a speech last September 21 in Marawi City.

Earlier, Anicete was also awarded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for his bravery. /kga