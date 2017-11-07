Train blip greets commuters of MRT-3 early Tuesday

There seemed to be no letting up with glitches at the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) as one of its trains broke down early Tuesday morning and offloaded passengers again.

In its service status report, the MRT-3 said a train bogged down at 6 a.m., unloading commuters at North Avenue southbound station.

The MRT-3 management said a train broke down due to a technical issue.

This latest malfunction came a day after the Department of Transportation (DoTR) has cancelled the contract of the MRT-3 with service provider Busan Universal Rail Inc. (Buri), citing poor performance.

The government will temporarily maintain the MRT-3 until it gets a new maintenance provider for the 18-year old train line. /kga