Roque denies he’s using his office to campaign for 2019 elections

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied Monday that he was using his position to campaign for the 2019 midterm elections.

“I don’t think so. There is no election period yet, ’no,” he said in a briefing at Malcañang Palace on Monday. “But if the people really don’t want me to go to the provinces, I will heed that. But let’s see how the public will first respond to it.”

In his first Palace briefing last Thursday, Roque said he would conduct weekly press briefings in the provinces. On Sunday, he held a press briefing in Cebu City.

“Certainly, on the basis of my first trip to Cebu, the local media has seemed to be very appreciative of the initiative,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte first introduced Roque as his senator for 2019 before announcing his appointment as his spokesman.

“He’s my candidate for senator,” the President said in a speech on Oct. 22 in Bacolod City.

Asked about the cost of his provincial trips, Roque said they would not cost that much, although he admitted he did not know yet the budget of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, which he heads.

“But I think, it will not entail too much expense because we already have infrastructure nationwide,” he said.

Duterte had described Roque “able and competent,” saying “he will carry my word to the public.”

Roque formally took his oath of office as presidential spokesperson on Monday afternoon. /atm