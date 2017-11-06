P17-M worth of drugs, cash seized in raids at women‘s prison, Manila condo

Authorities seized more than P17 million worth of illegal drugs and cash in two successive raids conducted Monday inside the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong and a condominium unit in Manila, according to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron N. Aquino.

The raids were conducted by a team composed of members of the PDEA Special Enforcement Service, under Director Levi Ortiz, and members of the National Capital Region Police Office.

The team conducted the first raid at 4 a.m. at the CIW, with the cooperation of members of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

In this “greyhound operation,” authorities seized suspected crystal meth, or shabu, worth about P5.5 million and cash and checks worth more than P2 million.

Most of the crystal meth, or 135 grams with an estimated market value of P945,000, , was concealed in 27 panty liners, while 2 kilograms, worth P4.5 million, were in plastic packs and jars.

There were also a million capsules containing suspected dangerous drugs and another million empty capsules.

Authorities found 19 checks amounting to P633,593, a bank account under the name of Anna Sy Balmeo with a deposit of P1,501,934.36, and cash in various foreign currencies.

They also found a blank check book, five ATM cards, five mobile phones, one tablet, one pocket WIFI, unused foils and empty sachets.

The prohibited items seized inside the CIW was owned by a convicted drug trafficker, Yuk Lai Yu (or Yu Yuk Lai), according to Aquino.

Three hours later, the same team served a search warrant on the convict’s daughter, Diana Yu Uy, at Unit 3D, on the third floor of Jy J Condominium at 867 General Solano Street in San Miguel, Manila.

In the condo unit, the team found two kilograms of what they suspected was crystal meth worth P10 million. They then arrested Uy.

“Diana is using her rice retailing business in her condominium located only a stone’s throw away from the gate of Malacañang Complex, as front to conceal her illegal drug activities,” Aquino said in a statement. “This shows how bold the suspect is.”

Aquino said Uy reportedly had special VIP access inside CIW whenever she was visiting her imprisoned mother.

“She is one of the contracted suppliers of rice in the catering facilities of the correction where packs of shabu, and other drug contrabands were secretly stashed,” Aquino said.

He added that an investigation was being conducted to identify cohorts of the mother-and-daughter tandem.

The Yus will be facing a complaint for possesson of dangerous drugs, in violation of Section 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).

An additional case will be filed against the older Yu for possession of drug paraphernalia, in violation of Section 12 of the same act.

All the seized bank accounts and checks during the operation will be forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and will be subjected for financial investigation and verification because of the big amount of transactions. /atm