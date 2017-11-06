Raiders discover drug queen’s daughter being guarded by SAF, PSG members

Update

A member of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) elite Special Action Force (SAF) has been discovered as the security detail to the daughter of convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai.

Aside from the SAF officer, authorities discovered that Uy also has a close-in security detail from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and a driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yu’s daughter was arrested in an early Monday morning raid at her condominium unit along General Solano Street, San Miguel Manila, which is only 600 meters away from Malacañang Palace.

Authorities seized two kilos of shabu worth P10 million.

Further investigation revealed that she has managed to sneak illegal drugs into the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) as she has a special VIP access being one of the contracted suppliers for the catering facilities of the prison.

The affiliation of Uy’s guards were discovered during the raid conducted by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and operatives from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Philippine National Police-National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO).