Roque to explain role of critical media to Mocha, ‘DDS’

The media have found an ally on Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque as he promised to explain to rabid supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte, or the so-called Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS), the role of critical journalists.

In Monday’s press briefing at the Palace, Roque said he would reach out to the DDS through Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, who has 4.5 million followers on Facebook.

Journalists, especially those critical of Duterte and his administration, have received online attacks and threats from DDS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am calling out to the DDS and I was hoping Asec. Mocha could be here to send the message. In due course, we will explain in a manner that all will understand why rights of the free press are important,” Roque told reporters.

Roque said he would have wanted Uson to be present during the Monday briefing to “directly talk” to her and to her followers but she forgot to invite her.

“In due course we could explain the manner na maiintindihan ng lahat na importante ang malayang pamamahayag,” he noted.

Roque said he would tell Uson that the media have been instrumental in exposing the anomalies of the past administration.

“Iyong teka-teka policy ng nakaraang administrasyon, iyong korapsyon sa pork barrel na ebidensiya na iyong nakalipas na administrasyon maraming kapalpakan, hindi naman natin malalaman kung hindi sa lehitimong media,” he said.

“Isang dahilan kaya naluklok sa kapangyarihan ang mga presidente, I’m explaining this to the DDS (Duterte’s die-hard supporters) ‘no, because the media has exposed yung mga kapalpakan ng nakalipas na administrasyon,” he added.

Roque also said that the government has nothing to fear from the media.

“The people would have not supported President Duterte if the media did not emphasize iyong kapalpakan ng previous administrasyon… Ngayon naman, wala namang ikatatakot sa media ngayon. Bagamat napakadaming batikos, lahat ng batikos naman ay nasasagot,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roque hopes Uson would take his comment in a positive way.

“Bago pa lang naman kami nagkasama ni Asec. You know, I like her, she likes me. I will forever be a law professor and I will forever consider individuals as under my tutelage on important matters. So, I hope Asec. Mocha will accept being a student of the spokesperson,” he said.

INQUIRER.net has sought the reaction of Uson, who is yet to respond, as of posting. /kga