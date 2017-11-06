9 Maute ‘stragglers’ killed in Marawi clearing ops

Nine ISIS-inspired Maute terrorists, including a cousin of the Maute brothers, were killed in the government’s clearing operations in Marawi City, the military said Monday.

“These nine stragglers are believed to be part of the remaining Maute-ISIS terrorists who attacked Marawi City on May 23,” Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

The fierce fighting from early dawn to late afternoon on Sunday resulted in the deaths of the terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those slain was identified as Ibrahim Maute alias Abu Jamil, a cousin of the Maute brothers.

“Government troops are still on the lookout for more terrorists-stragglers in the main battle area,” Brawner said.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez said they believe that the threat in the main battle area has been eliminated.

“If ever magkakaroon ng (there are) straggler[s] and then only a few siguro (maybe), isa or dalawa na lang (just one or two),” he said. /je

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM