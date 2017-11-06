Lacson believes Divina is Aegis ‘big brother’

Senator Panfilo Lacson said most of his colleagues believe that University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina is the ‘big brother’” of Aegis Juris Fraternity.

This despite the claim of Aegis Juris member Marc Anthony Ventura during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs on Monday that the fraternity’s “big brother” is lawyer Arnel Bernardo.

But Lacson, who chairs the committee, said they have yet to validate Ventura’s claim.

“Kasi most of my colleagues are of the belief na ang ‘big brother’ is supposed to be Dean Divina. But definitely ang ‘big brother,’ hindi ang elders as manifested by Atty Fuentes,” the senator said.

Lacson was referring to another frat member, lawyer Eric Fuentes, who reportedly relayed the “big brother’s” request for all fraternity members to attend the Senate probe and visit John Paul Solano, one of the prime suspects in Atio’s death.

Fuentes confirmed during the hearing that he sent the said message to the fraternity but said the “big brother” he was referring to was their elders, and not anyone in particular.

Asked why his colleagues think that the real “big brother” was Divina, Lacson said: “Sya kasi ang pinaka prominent na Aegis juris member and he appears to be the most influential.”

He said the identity of the “big brother” was material as he wields influence in the fraternity.

Asked again if there was proof that the “big brother” might have tried to cover up the crime, Lacson said they have yet to review the fraternity member’s group chat messages.

Lacson clarified however that he had no enough basis yet to suspect that Divina is indeed the Aegis’ “big brother.”

“Ako I’m open, wala akong conclusion na strong enough to suspect na si Dean Divina yan. It could be anybody else but not elders. Because may distinction ang pag-describe nila sa elders at sa big brother,’” the senator added.