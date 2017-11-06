Monday, November 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Most senators believe Divina is Aegis ‘big brother’

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Most senators believe Divina is Aegis ‘big brother’

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 03:15 PM November 06, 2017

UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina INQUIRER.net File Photo

Senator Panfilo Lacson said most  of his colleagues  believe that  University  of Sto. Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina is the  ‘big brother’” of Aegis Juris  Fraternity.

This despite the claim of Aegis Juris member Marc Anthony Ventura during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs on Monday that the fraternity’s “big brother” is lawyer Arnel Bernardo.

READ:‘Big brother’ eludes senators probing Atio’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

But Lacson, who chairs the committee, said they have yet to validate  Ventura’s claim.

“Kasi most of my colleagues are of the belief na ang ‘big brother’ is supposed to be Dean Divina. But definitely ang ‘big brother,’ hindi ang elders as manifested by Atty Fuentes,”  the senator said.

Lacson was referring to another fraternity member, lawyer  Eric  Fuentes, who  reportedly relayed the “big brother’s” request for all fraternity members to attend the Senate probe and visit John Paul Solano, one of the prime suspects in the death of law student Horacio Castillo III.

Fuentes confirmed during the hearing that he sent the said message to the fraternity members but  said the “big brother” he was referring to was their code for their elders, and not anyone in particular.

Asked why his colleagues think that the real “big brother” was Divina, Lacson said: “Sya kasi ang pinaka prominent na Aegis juris member and he appears to be the most influential.”

He said the identity of the “big brother” was material as he wields influence in the  fraternity.

Asked again if there was proof  that the  “big brother” might  have tried  to cover up the crime,  Lacson said  they have yet  to review the fraternity member’s group chat messages.

Lacson clarified however  that  he had no enough basis yet  to suspect  that  Divina is indeed the Aegis’ “big brother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ako I’m open, wala akong conclusion na strong enough to suspect na si Dean Divina yan. It could be anybody else but not elders. Because may distinction ang pag-describe nila sa elders at sa big brother,’”  the senator added.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Aegis Juris, Atio slay case, hazing, Horacio Castillo III, Nilo Divina, Philippine news updates
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved